Direxion Daily Brazil Bull 3X Shares (BRZU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Direxion Daily Brazil Bull 3X Shares (BMV:BRZU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2964 per share on Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th.
Shares of Direxion Daily Brazil Bull 3X Shares (BRZU) traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $35.58. Direxion Daily Brazil Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $675.11 and a 1-year high of $776.43.
