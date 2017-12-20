Direxion Daily 20-Yr Treasury Bull 3x Shrs Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (TMF)

Direxion Daily 20-Yr Treasury Bull 3x Shrs (NYSEARCA:TMF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of Direxion Daily 20-Yr Treasury Bull 3x Shrs (NYSEARCA TMF) opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily 20-Yr Treasury Bull 3x Shrs has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $23.46.

