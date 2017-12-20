Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in Meredith Corporation (MDP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,940,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,942 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.34% of Meredith worth $107,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Meredith by 38.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 3.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 1,054.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 3.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) opened at $70.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3,142.96, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.29. Meredith Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.63 and a 1-year high of $72.25.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.50 million. Meredith had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Meredith Corporation will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Meredith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on MDP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meredith in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Meredith in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Meredith from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Meredith has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

In other news, major shareholder Edwin T. Iv Meredith sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $252,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick B. Henry sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,024 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,024 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation is a diversified media company. The Company is focused primarily on the home and family marketplace. The Company operates through two segments: Local Media and National Media. As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s Local Media segment includes 16 owned television stations, one managed television station and related digital and mobile media operations.

