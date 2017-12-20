Diebold Nixdorf Inc (DBD) Director Gale S. Fitzgerald Purchases 4,000 Shares

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) Director Gale S. Fitzgerald bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,603 shares in the company, valued at $863,834.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE DBD) traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,386. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,272.75, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.92. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $31.85.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a positive return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Diebold Nixdorf’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.81%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,481,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,110,000 after acquiring an additional 481,819 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,965,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,032,000 after acquiring an additional 180,009 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,893,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,960,000 after acquiring an additional 73,534 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,872,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,442,000 after buying an additional 53,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,796,000 after buying an additional 154,032 shares in the last quarter.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce services, software and technology. The Company’s geographic segments include North America (NA), Asia Pacific (AP), Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LA). These segments sell and service financial self-service (FSS), retail solutions and security systems.

