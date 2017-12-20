Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DRNA) is one of 286 public companies in the “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Dicerna Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Competitors 868 3229 11713 232 2.70

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.76%. As a group, “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies have a potential upside of 46.32%. Given Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals $290,000.00 -$59.51 million -2.14 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Competitors $284.49 million $34.10 million 79.87

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals -5,895.26% -293.25% -87.25% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Competitors -5,310.90% -211.71% -39.46%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.4% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 1.74, suggesting that their average share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals competitors beat Dicerna Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates in the segment of discovery, research and development of treatments based on its RNA interference (RNAi) technology platform. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers that are genetically defined. The Company uses its RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas. The Company develops dacryocystorhinostomy (DCR)-Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 (PH1) for the treatment of PH1 by targeting the gene encoding the liver enzyme glycolate oxidase. The Company uses its dicer substrate RNA (DsiRNA)-EX Conjugate technology to develop a subcutaneously injected treatment for PH1. The Company develops DCR-MYC for the treatment of MYC-related cancers, including hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (PNET).

