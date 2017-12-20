Dialog Semiconductor (DLG) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Commerzbank set a €35.00 ($41.67) target price on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DLG. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($59.52) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.95) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.71) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($47.62) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($54.76) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dialog Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €37.66 ($44.84).
Dialog Semiconductor (DLG) opened at €25.42 ($30.26) on Tuesday. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52 week low of €21.62 ($25.74) and a 52 week high of €52.35 ($62.32).
About Dialog Semiconductor
Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes standard and custom highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Home, LED solid-state lighting (SSL) and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Power Conversion.
