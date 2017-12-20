Commerzbank set a €35.00 ($41.67) target price on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DLG. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($59.52) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.95) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.71) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($47.62) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($54.76) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dialog Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €37.66 ($44.84).

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

Dialog Semiconductor (DLG) opened at €25.42 ($30.26) on Tuesday. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52 week low of €21.62 ($25.74) and a 52 week high of €52.35 ($62.32).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Dialog Semiconductor (DLG) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/dialog-semiconductor-dlg-given-a-35-00-price-target-by-commerzbank-analysts.html.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes standard and custom highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Home, LED solid-state lighting (SSL) and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Power Conversion.

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.