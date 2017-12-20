DHI Group (DHX) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) were up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 2,627,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 730% from the average daily volume of 316,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.
A number of analysts recently commented on DHX shares. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Friday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. DHI Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.
The company has a market cap of $95.46, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
About DHI Group
DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights and employment connections through specialized services for professional communities, including technology and security clearance, financial services, energy, healthcare and hospitality. The Company’s segments are Tech & Clearance, which includes Dice, Dice Europe and ClearanceJobs; Global Industry Group, which includes eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers and BioSpace; Healthcare, which includes Health eCareers, and Corporate & Other, which includes Slashdot Media and Brightmatter.
Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.