DHI Group (DHX) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) were up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 2,627,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 730% from the average daily volume of 316,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

A number of analysts recently commented on DHX shares. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Friday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. DHI Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

The company has a market cap of $95.46, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 886,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 191,247 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 100,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 71,750 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 11,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 116,960 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 584,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 149,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights and employment connections through specialized services for professional communities, including technology and security clearance, financial services, energy, healthcare and hospitality. The Company’s segments are Tech & Clearance, which includes Dice, Dice Europe and ClearanceJobs; Global Industry Group, which includes eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers and BioSpace; Healthcare, which includes Health eCareers, and Corporate & Other, which includes Slashdot Media and Brightmatter.

