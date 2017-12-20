Deutsche Telekom (DTE) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group set a €13.00 ($15.48) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DTE. BNP Paribas set a €18.00 ($21.43) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. set a €18.50 ($22.02) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.62) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.45) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS set a €19.20 ($22.86) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €17.37 ($20.68).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom (DTE) opened at €15.02 ($17.88) on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €14.63 ($17.42) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.58).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Germany, United States, Europe, and Systems Solutions. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

