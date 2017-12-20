Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €17.37 ($20.68).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Barclays set a €18.00 ($21.43) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas set a €18.00 ($21.43) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Group set a €13.00 ($15.48) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($19.05) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €15.13 ($18.01). 24,154 shares of the stock were exchanged. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €14.63 ($17.42) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($21.58).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE) Receives €17.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/deutsche-telekom-ag-dte-receives-17-31-consensus-target-price-from-analysts.html.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Germany, United States, Europe, and Systems Solutions. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.