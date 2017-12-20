Deutsche Post (DPW) PT Set at €45.00 by Barclays

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €45.00 ($53.57) price objective from analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on DPW. Commerzbank set a €41.00 ($48.81) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS set a €38.50 ($45.83) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. set a €41.00 ($48.81) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($53.57) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.86) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €41.27 ($49.13).
Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) opened at €40.81 ($48.58) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($36.33) and a 12 month high of €41.16 ($49.00).
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.