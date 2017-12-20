Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft (LHA) PT Set at €33.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LHA) has been given a €33.00 ($39.29) target price by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.81) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.48) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Commerzbank set a €32.00 ($38.10) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €26.50 ($31.55) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €26.97 ($32.10).

Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR LHA) traded up €0.93 ($1.11) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €30.83 ($36.70). 1,489,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,340,000. Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €11.21 ($13.35) and a twelve month high of €31.16 ($37.10).

Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Passenger Airline Group, Logistics, MRO, and Catering segments. The Passenger Airline Group segment offers passenger services through a route network of 301 destinations in 100 countries.

