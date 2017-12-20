Delta Air Lines (DAL) versus Azul (AZUL) Head to Head Contrast

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) and Azul (NYSE:AZUL) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Delta Air Lines and Azul, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delta Air Lines 0 0 15 0 3.00 Azul 0 0 4 0 3.00

Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus target price of $65.43, suggesting a potential upside of 16.38%. Azul has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.42%. Given Azul’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Azul is more favorable than Delta Air Lines.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.0% of Delta Air Lines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Azul shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Delta Air Lines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Delta Air Lines pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Azul does not pay a dividend. Delta Air Lines pays out 24.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Azul has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Delta Air Lines and Azul’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delta Air Lines 8.97% 26.50% 6.77% Azul N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Delta Air Lines and Azul’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delta Air Lines $39.64 billion 1.01 $4.37 billion $4.98 11.29 Azul $1.91 billion 4.01 -$36.21 million N/A N/A

Delta Air Lines has higher revenue and earnings than Azul.

Summary

Delta Air Lines beats Azul on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and across the world. The Company’s segments include Airline and Refinery. The Company’s route network is centered around a system of hub, international gateway and airports that the Company operates in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York-LaGuardia, New York- John F Kennedy International Airport, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Salt Lake City, Seattle and Tokyo-Narita. Each of these operations includes flights that gather and distribute traffic from markets in the geographic region surrounding the hub or gateway to domestic and international cities and to other hubs or gateways. The Company’s route network includes its international joint ventures, its alliances with other foreign airlines, its membership in SkyTeam and agreements with multiple domestic regional carriers that operate as Delta Connection.

About Azul

Azul SA is a Brazil-based company engaged in the provision of passenger transportation services. The Company primarily acts as an airline operator under the Azul brand name. The Company provides scheduled flights between numerous cities in Brazil, including Sao Paulo, Brasilia, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre, Curitiba, Manaus, Cuiaba, Fortaleza and Salvador, among others. In addition, its air network comprises international routes to the Unites States, Europe and other Latin American countries. The Company also offers Azul Cargo Express, a scheduled cargo transport service with airport-to-airport and door-to-door delivery. It owns a number of subsidiaries, such as Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA and Tudo Azul SA.

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.