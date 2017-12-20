Deborah Rieman Sells 2,083 Shares of Corning Incorporated (GLW) Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Director Deborah Rieman sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $66,989.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,135.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28,087.94, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.50 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GLG Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Corning by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing specialty glass and ceramics. Its segments include Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, Life Sciences and All Other. The Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for flat panel liquid crystal displays (LCDs).

