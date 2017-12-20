Dearborn Partners LLC Has $7.09 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 72.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,994 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ngam Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 20,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 133,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 27,345 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 21,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 58,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE GIS) opened at $57.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $32,849.96, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $63.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 39.82% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

