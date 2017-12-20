DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on January 4th

DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE:DCT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is a positive change from DCT Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

DCT Industrial Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. DCT Industrial Trust has a payout ratio of 59.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DCT Industrial Trust to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.

Get DCT Industrial Trust alerts:

Shares of DCT Industrial Trust (DCT) opened at $57.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.07. DCT Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $43.95 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $5,522.77, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.95.

DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. DCT Industrial Trust had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $105.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. DCT Industrial Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that DCT Industrial Trust will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS lowered shares of DCT Industrial Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DCT Industrial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of DCT Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of DCT Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DCT Industrial Trust from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on January 4th” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/dct-industrial-trust-inc-dct-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-36-on-january-4th.html.

About DCT Industrial Trust

DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT) is an industrial real estate company. The Company specializes in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing and management of bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties located in various distribution markets in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: East, Central and West.

Receive News & Ratings for DCT Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCT Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.