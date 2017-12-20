David T. Hamamoto Sells 805,174 Shares of Colony NorthStar Inc (CLNS) Stock

Colony NorthStar Inc (NYSE:CLNS) Vice Chairman David T. Hamamoto sold 805,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $9,782,864.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David T. Hamamoto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, David T. Hamamoto sold 449,780 shares of Colony NorthStar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $5,419,849.00.

Colony NorthStar Inc (CLNS) opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6,549.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 1.50. Colony NorthStar Inc has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

Colony NorthStar (NYSE:CLNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.50 million. Colony NorthStar had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 271.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Colony NorthStar Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNS. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Colony NorthStar in the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its position in Colony NorthStar by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 99,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 15,587 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Colony NorthStar by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 26,970 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in Colony NorthStar by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 187,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 36,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Colony NorthStar by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 564,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after buying an additional 55,336 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Colony NorthStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Colony NorthStar in a report on Friday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony NorthStar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Colony NorthStar in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colony NorthStar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.45.

Colony NorthStar Company Profile

Colony NorthStar, Inc is a diversified equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company combines a portfolio of real assets across the world, which are managed with a global real estate investment manager. The Company has property holdings in the healthcare, industrial and hospitality sectors, opportunistic equity and debt investments, and an embedded institutional and retail investment management business.

