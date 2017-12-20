David P. Mansfield Acquires 4,255 Shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (PVBC) Stock

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) CEO David P. Mansfield acquired 4,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $99,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $240.22 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVBC. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 67.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Provident Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 27.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 11,358 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/david-p-mansfield-acquires-4255-shares-of-provident-bancorp-inc-pvbc-stock.html.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is the holding company of The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank is a community bank that serves the banking needs of its customers. The Provident Bank operates from its main office and over two branch offices in the Northeastern Massachusetts area and over four branch offices in Southeastern New Hampshire, and one branch is located in Bedford, New Hampshire.

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.