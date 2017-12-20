David P. Falck Sells 4,500 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW) Stock

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) EVP David P. Falck sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $400,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,440.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE PNW) opened at $86.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9,670.00, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $75.79 and a 1 year high of $92.48.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.04%.

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/david-p-falck-sells-4500-shares-of-pinnacle-west-capital-co-pnw-stock.html.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a holding company that operates through its subsidiaries. The Company operates through regulated electricity segment, which consists of traditional regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, and includes electricity generation, transmission and distribution.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.