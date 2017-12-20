Darden Restaurants (DRI) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.21

Headlines about Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Darden Restaurants earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the restaurant operator an impact score of 46.3368424145384 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Darden Restaurants (DRI) traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,720,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $98.29. The company has a market cap of $11,880.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.22.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company. The Company owned and operated 1,536 restaurants through its subsidiaries in the United States and Canada, as of May 29, 2016. The Company’s segments include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining (which includes The Capital Grille, and Eddie V’s Prime Seafood and Wildfish Seafood Grille (Eddie V’s)) and Other Business (which includes Yard House, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, consumer-packaged goods and franchise revenues).

