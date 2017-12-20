Danaos (DAC) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Group

Analysts at Jefferies Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 114.29% from the company’s current price.

DAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Danaos (NYSE DAC) opened at $1.40 on Monday. Danaos has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Danaos had a positive return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 85.72%. The business had revenue of $113.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Danaos’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Danaos will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Danaos stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.10% of Danaos worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation is a holding company and an international owner of containerships, chartering its vessels to a range of liner companies. The Company’s principal business is the acquisition and operation of vessels. The Company conducts its operations through the vessel owning companies, whose principal activity is the ownership and operation of containerships that are under the management of a related party of the company.

