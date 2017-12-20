Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Zynga Inc. (ZNGA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,031 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 83.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,881,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,237 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the third quarter worth about $5,461,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Zynga by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,107,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822,916 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,566,000. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Zynga by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 966,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 75,052 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.34.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Zynga had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $224.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $46,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,014. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.11.

Zynga Inc is a provider of social game services. The Company develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as iPhone Operating System (iOS) operating system and Android operating system and social networking sites, such as Facebook. The Company has developed a range of social games, including games in its Slots, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker and FarmVille franchises.

