Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 15,741 Advanced Accelerator Application SA (AAAP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Accelerator Application SA (NASDAQ:AAAP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Accelerator Application by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Accelerator Application by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP increased its stake in Advanced Accelerator Application by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Advanced Accelerator Application by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Advanced Accelerator Application in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 39.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Advanced Accelerator Application SA (NASDAQ AAAP) opened at $81.56 on Wednesday. Advanced Accelerator Application SA has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $81.75.
Advanced Accelerator Application Company Profile
Advanced Accelerator Applications SA is a radiopharmaceutical company. The Company develops, produces and commercializes molecular nuclear medicine (MNM), diagnostic and therapeutic products. MNM uses trace amounts of radioactive compounds to create functional images of organs and lesions and to treat diseases, such as cancer.
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Accelerator Application Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Accelerator Application and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.