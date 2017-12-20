Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,083,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,613,000 after acquiring an additional 35,361 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth $272,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 996,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,563,000 after acquiring an additional 40,997 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth $2,496,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $56.63.
Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) opened at $56.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $5,950.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.80. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $60.61.
Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $304.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.28 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.51%.
Commerce Bancshares Company Profile
Commerce Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company of Commerce Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in general banking business, providing a range of retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.
