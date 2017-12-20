Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,083,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,613,000 after acquiring an additional 35,361 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth $272,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 996,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,563,000 after acquiring an additional 40,997 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth $2,496,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $56.63.

In other news, insider V Raymond Stranghoener sold 6,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $373,701.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Jonathan M. Kemper sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $3,028,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) opened at $56.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $5,950.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.80. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $60.61.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $304.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.28 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.51%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/cubist-systematic-strategies-llc-acquires-new-holdings-in-commerce-bancshares-inc-cbsh.html.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company of Commerce Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in general banking business, providing a range of retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.