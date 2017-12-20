Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 8,992 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 20,412 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 59,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,602,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,838,000 after acquiring an additional 165,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 460,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,142,000 after acquiring an additional 48,693 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RLJ. KeyCorp raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.36.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust ( RLJ ) opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $19.12 and a 12-month high of $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $3,984.45, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $341.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the acquisition of focused-service and compact full-service hotels. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 122 hotels with approximately 20,100 rooms, located in 21 states and the District of Columbia, and an interest in one mortgage loan secured by a hotel.

