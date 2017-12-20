Cubic (CUB) and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cubic (NYSE: CUB) and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Cubic alerts:

89.4% of Cubic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Cubic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cubic and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cubic $1.49 billion 1.09 -$11.20 million ($0.41) -145.24 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions $668.70 million 1.71 -$60.50 million ($0.32) -34.63

Cubic has higher revenue and earnings than Kratos Defense & Security Solutions. Cubic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Cubic pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions does not pay a dividend. Cubic pays out -65.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cubic and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cubic 0 1 5 0 2.83 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 0 4 5 0 2.56

Cubic presently has a consensus price target of $60.17, indicating a potential upside of 1.04%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus price target of $13.06, indicating a potential upside of 17.83%. Given Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is more favorable than Cubic.

Profitability

This table compares Cubic and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cubic -0.75% -1.66% -0.80% Kratos Defense & Security Solutions -3.39% -1.21% -0.45%

Volatility and Risk

Cubic has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation (Cubic) designs, integrates and operates systems, products and services that provide situational awareness for its customers in the transportation and defense industries. The Company operates in three business segments across the global transportation and defense markets, which include Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense (CGD) and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services). The Company’s CTS segment is a systems integrator of payment and information technology and services for travel solutions. The Company’s CGD Systems is focused on two primary lines of business: training systems and secure communications (SC) products. The Company’s CGD Services segment is a provider of training, operations, intelligence, maintenance, technical and other support services to the United States government and its agencies and allied nations. It also provides cross-domain hardware solutions to address multi-level security challenges across common networks.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. is a technology, intellectual property and proprietary product and solution company focused on the United States and its allies’ national security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment includes the operations of Defense Rocket Support Services, Microwave Electronics Division, Technical and Training Solutions, and Modular Systems, which provide technology-based defense solutions, involving products and services, with the focus relating to the nation’s Command, Control, Communications, Computing, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance requirements. The Unmanned Systems segment includes its unmanned aerial, ground, seaborne and command, control and communications system business. The Public Safety & Security segment provides integrated solutions for homeland security, public safety, critical infrastructure, and security and surveillance systems for government and commercial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.