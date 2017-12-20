CSW Industrials (CSWI) Research Coverage Started at Sidoti

Equities researchers at Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CSW Industrials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of CSW Industrials (CSWI) traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 32,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,850. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CSW Industrials has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $761.76, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.35.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.52 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the second quarter worth $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 92.1% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 16.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc (CSWI) is a diversified industrial growth company. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial Products; Coatings, Sealants & Adhesives, and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment consists of specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

