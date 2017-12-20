CSW Industrials (CSWI) Research Coverage Started at Sidoti

Equities researchers at Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CSW Industrials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.
Shares of CSW Industrials (CSWI) traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 32,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,850. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CSW Industrials has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $761.76, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.35.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the second quarter worth $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 92.1% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 16.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.
About CSW Industrials
CSW Industrials, Inc (CSWI) is a diversified industrial growth company. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial Products; Coatings, Sealants & Adhesives, and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment consists of specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.
