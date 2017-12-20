Crystal Amber Fund Limited (CRS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50

Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Crystal Amber Fund (CRS) traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1.86 ($0.03). 8,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,199. Crystal Amber Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 170 ($2.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 248.70 ($3.35).
In related news, insider Christopher Waldron acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.45) per share, for a total transaction of £18,200 ($24,495.29).
Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended activist fund. The Fund’s objective is to provide its shareholders with a total return, which is expected to comprise primarily capital growth but with the potential for distributions from realized distributable reserves, including distributions arising from the realization of investments.
Receive News & Ratings for Crystal Amber Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crystal Amber Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.