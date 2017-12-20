Crown (CCK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Vertical Research

Crown (NYSE:CCK) was upgraded by Vertical Research to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

CCK has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Crown from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Crown from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

Crown (CCK) traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.53. 7,028,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Crown has a one year low of $51.76 and a one year high of $62.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7,590.00, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. Crown had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 60.44%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Crown will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Crown by 12.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 40.6% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter worth $205,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of packaging products for consumer goods. The Company’s business is organized within three divisions: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Within each division, the Company is organized along product lines. The Company’s segments within the Americas Division are Americas Beverage and North America Food.

