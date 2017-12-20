Critical Survey: Telefonica (TEF) vs. FairPoint Communications (FRP)

Telefonica (NYSE: TEF) and FairPoint Communications (NASDAQ:FRP) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Telefonica alerts:

Telefonica has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FairPoint Communications has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.9% of Telefonica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of FairPoint Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Telefonica shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of FairPoint Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telefonica and FairPoint Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefonica $57.59 billion 0.86 $2.62 billion $0.50 19.74 FairPoint Communications N/A N/A N/A $2.27 7.03

Telefonica has higher revenue and earnings than FairPoint Communications. FairPoint Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telefonica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Telefonica and FairPoint Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefonica 1 3 5 0 2.44 FairPoint Communications 0 1 0 0 2.00

Telefonica presently has a consensus target price of $11.40, indicating a potential upside of 15.50%. FairPoint Communications has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.58%. Given Telefonica’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Telefonica is more favorable than FairPoint Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Telefonica and FairPoint Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefonica 4.95% 29.25% 6.62% FairPoint Communications -11.81% N/A -7.88%

Dividends

Telefonica pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. FairPoint Communications does not pay a dividend. Telefonica pays out 70.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Telefonica beats FairPoint Communications on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telefonica Company Profile

Telefonica, S.A. is an integrated and diversified telecommunications group operating in Europe and Latin America. The Company’s services and products include Mobile business, Fixed-line telephony business and Digital services. Its segments include Telefonica Spain, Telefonica Brazil, Telefonica Germany, Telefonica United Kingdom and Telefonica Hispanoamerica (formed by the Company’s operators in Argentina, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Mexico, Venezuela and Central America, Ecuador and Uruguay). These segments are engaged in activities relating to wireline, wireless, cable, data, Internet and television (TV) businesses and other digital services in accordance with each location. It offers a range of mobile and related services and products to personal and business customers. It offers traditional fixed telecommunication services, Internet and broadband multimedia services and data and business-solutions services. It offers a range of digital services, such as Internet of Things (IoT).

FairPoint Communications Company Profile

FairPoint Communications, Inc. is a provider of data, voice and communications services to business, wholesale and residential customers within its service territories. The Company offers its customers a suite of services, such as Ethernet, Session Initiation Protocol Trunking (SIP-Trunking), hosted Primary Branch Exchange (hosted PBX), managed services, data center colocation services, high capacity data transport and other Internet protocol (IP)-based services over its fiber-based network. It also offers Internet access, high-speed data, and local and long distance voice services. It provides services, such as Data and Internet Services, which include optical, Ethernet, Ethernet virtual circuit technology for cellular backhaul and private line special access services. It offers Voice Services, which include Local Calling Services, Long Distance Services and 9-1-1 Services. It also offers Network Transport Services, Interstate Access Charges and Intrastate Access Charges.

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.