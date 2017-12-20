Critical Survey: Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) versus Its Peers

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ: EGBN) is one of 200 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial Banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Eagle Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.2% of Eagle Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of shares of all “Commercial Banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Eagle Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “Commercial Banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Eagle Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp 32.40% 12.37% 1.54% Eagle Bancorp Competitors 20.40% 8.68% 0.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Eagle Bancorp and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp 0 1 4 0 2.80 Eagle Bancorp Competitors 390 2947 2364 69 2.37

Eagle Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.53%. As a group, “Commercial Banks” companies have a potential upside of 3.83%. Given Eagle Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eagle Bancorp is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eagle Bancorp and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp $313.09 million $97.70 million 18.21 Eagle Bancorp Competitors $338.81 million $71.86 million 21.43

Eagle Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Eagle Bancorp. Eagle Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Eagle Bancorp has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.74, meaning that their average stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for EagleBank (the Bank). The Bank is the Company’s principal operating subsidiary. The Bank is a chartered commercial bank. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank operated 21 banking offices: seven in Montgomery County, Maryland; five located in the District of Columbia, and nine in Northern Virginia. The Bank offers a range of commercial banking services to its business and professional clients, as well as consumer banking services to individuals living or working in the service area. The Bank also provides commercial banking services to proprietorships, businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the Bank’s primary service area. The Bank offers a range of retail banking services to accommodate the individual needs of both corporate customers, as well as the community the Bank serves. It also offers online banking, mobile banking and remote deposit services.

