Critical Review: Tellurian (TELL) & The Competition

Tellurian (NASDAQ: TELL) is one of 222 public companies in the “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Tellurian to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Tellurian and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tellurian 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tellurian Competitors 1475 7656 12413 260 2.53

Tellurian currently has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 43.23%. As a group, “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies have a potential upside of 35.84%. Given Tellurian’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tellurian is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tellurian and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tellurian $4.46 million -$520,000.00 -7.38 Tellurian Competitors $1.86 billion -$438.87 million -23.84

Tellurian’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Tellurian. Tellurian is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.3% of Tellurian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies are owned by institutional investors. 48.3% of Tellurian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Tellurian has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tellurian’s peers have a beta of 1.38, suggesting that their average share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tellurian and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tellurian N/A -87.03% -73.62% Tellurian Competitors -282.67% 24.93% 5.89%

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc., formerly Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company focuses on the development of liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects along the United States Gulf Coast through its subsidiary, Tellurian Investments Inc. The Company owns interests in the Horse Hill-1 well and related licenses in the Weald Basin, onshore the United Kingdom, and an exploration block, NT/P82, in the Bonaparte Basin, offshore Northern Territory, Australia. The Horse Hill-1 well has identified prospects from the Portland sandstone and Kimmeridge Clay limestone formations.

