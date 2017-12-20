Critical Contrast: CNH Industrial (CNHI) vs. Terex (TEX)

Terex (NYSE: TEX) and CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Terex has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNH Industrial has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Terex and CNH Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terex -2.62% 7.01% 2.60% CNH Industrial 1.66% 14.63% 1.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Terex and CNH Industrial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terex 1 8 4 0 2.23 CNH Industrial 0 2 6 0 2.75

Terex presently has a consensus price target of $42.82, suggesting a potential downside of 9.01%. CNH Industrial has a consensus price target of $13.43, suggesting a potential upside of 1.23%. Given CNH Industrial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CNH Industrial is more favorable than Terex.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Terex and CNH Industrial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terex $4.44 billion 0.89 -$176.10 million ($0.86) -54.72 CNH Industrial $24.87 billion 0.73 -$252.00 million $0.32 41.47

Terex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CNH Industrial. Terex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNH Industrial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Terex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.2% of CNH Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Terex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Terex pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. CNH Industrial pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Terex pays out -37.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CNH Industrial pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Terex has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Terex beats CNH Industrial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation is a manufacturer of lifting and material processing products and services that deliver lifecycle solutions. The Company has three business segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes and Materials Processing (MP). It delivers lifecycle solutions to a range of industries, including the construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, shipping, utility, quarrying and mining industries. The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services and markets aerial work platform equipment, telehandlers and light towers. The AWP segment’s products are used by its customers to construct and maintain industrial, commercial and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as in a range of infrastructure projects. The Cranes segment’s products are used by its customers for construction and manufacturing facilities, among others. The MP segment’s products are used by its customers in construction, infrastructure and recycling projects.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. is a capital goods company. The Company is engaged in the design, production, marketing, sale and financing of agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses and specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense and other uses, as well as engines, transmissions and axles for vehicles and engines under marine and power generation applications. Its segments include Agricultural Equipment, which designs, manufactures and distributes farm machinery and implements; Construction Equipment, which designs, manufactures and distributes construction equipment; Commercial Vehicles, which designs, produces and sells a range of light, medium and heavy vehicles for the transportation and distribution of goods; Powertrain, which designs, manufactures and offers a range of propulsion and transmission systems, and axles for on- and off-road applications, and Financial Services, which offers a range of financial services to dealers and customers.

