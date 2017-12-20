Cree (CREE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Cree (NASDAQ: CREE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/20/2017 – Cree was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2017 – Cree was given a new $28.00 price target on by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/19/2017 – Cree had its “under perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/15/2017 – Cree was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cree, Inc. is a market-leading innovator and manufacturer of semiconductors that enhance the value of solid-state lighting, power and communications products by significantly increasing their energy performance and efficiency. Key to Cree’s market advantage is its world-class materials expertise in silicon carbide and gallium nitride for chips and packaged devices that can handle more power in a smaller space while producing less heat than other available technologies, materials and products. Cree drives its increased performance technology into multiple applications, including exciting alternatives in brighter and more-tunable light for general illumination, backlighting for more-vivid displays, optimized power management for high-current switch-mode power supplies and variable-speed motors, and more-effective wireless infrastructure for data and voice communications. Cree customers range from innovative lighting-fixtures makers to defense-related federal agencies. “

12/12/2017 – Cree was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2017 – Cree had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

11/23/2017 – Cree was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cree, Inc. is a market-leading innovator and manufacturer of semiconductors that enhance the value of solid-state lighting, power and communications products by significantly increasing their energy performance and efficiency. Key to Cree’s market advantage is its world-class materials expertise in silicon carbide and gallium nitride for chips and packaged devices that can handle more power in a smaller space while producing less heat than other available technologies, materials and products. Cree drives its increased performance technology into multiple applications, including exciting alternatives in brighter and more-tunable light for general illumination, backlighting for more-vivid displays, optimized power management for high-current switch-mode power supplies and variable-speed motors, and more-effective wireless infrastructure for data and voice communications. Cree customers range from innovative lighting-fixtures makers to defense-related federal agencies. “

11/17/2017 – Cree was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cree, Inc. is a market-leading innovator and manufacturer of semiconductors that enhance the value of solid-state lighting, power and communications products by significantly increasing their energy performance and efficiency. Key to Cree’s market advantage is its world-class materials expertise in silicon carbide and gallium nitride for chips and packaged devices that can handle more power in a smaller space while producing less heat than other available technologies, materials and products. Cree drives its increased performance technology into multiple applications, including exciting alternatives in brighter and more-tunable light for general illumination, backlighting for more-vivid displays, optimized power management for high-current switch-mode power supplies and variable-speed motors, and more-effective wireless infrastructure for data and voice communications. Cree customers range from innovative lighting-fixtures makers to defense-related federal agencies. “

11/6/2017 – Cree was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) traded down $2.00 on Wednesday, reaching $37.63. 2,705,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,329. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $40.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The LED producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.01 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. The Company’s products are focused for applications, such as indoor and outdoor lighting, video displays, transportation, electronic signs and signals, power supplies, inverters and wireless systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.