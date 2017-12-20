Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Holdings Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,957 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,248,905 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $544,809,000 after buying an additional 129,106 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 33,556 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 124,642 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,934,000 after buying an additional 8,518 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 44,405 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,446,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 143.4% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Richard M. Libenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.03, for a total transaction of $3,860,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,484.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $802,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,647,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,842 shares of company stock worth $10,347,448. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Co. ( NASDAQ:COST ) opened at $188.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84,221.00, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $150.00 and a 52 week high of $195.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.01 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.80%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. < Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $187.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

