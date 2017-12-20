CoStar Group (CSGP) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC to $350.00 in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CSGP. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of CoStar Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $334.67.

Shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $298.86. 326,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,052. The company has a market cap of $10,744.25, a P/E ratio of 74.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $184.86 and a fifty-two week high of $314.73.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.44 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. equities analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2,015.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,617,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,281 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1,019.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 699,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,210,000 after acquiring an additional 637,278 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 947.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,198,000 after acquiring an additional 132,177 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 773.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 108,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,559,000 after acquiring an additional 95,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2,599.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,906,000 after acquiring an additional 85,817 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc (CoStar) is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business community through its database of commercial real estate information covering the United States, the United Kingdom, and parts of Canada, Spain, Germany and France.

