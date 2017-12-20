Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (CRF) Position Increased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,540 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRF. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at $185,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 64,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth about $793,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth about $38,369,000.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (CRF) opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $16.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2301 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end, diversified management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek capital appreciation with current income as a secondary objective. The Fund invests in various sectors, such as closed-end funds, information technology, financials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, telecommunication services, utilities, real estate, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and others.

