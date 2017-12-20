Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Has $2.31 Million Holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lessened its stake in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 70.7% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter worth $203,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter worth $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 118.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter worth $242,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (up previously from $134.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.45.

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 10,823 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.05, for a total transaction of $1,569,876.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,062,425.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 1,282 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.15, for a total value of $220,696.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,553.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,082 shares of company stock valued at $37,227,332. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ BLUE) opened at $182.10 on Wednesday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.95 and a twelve month high of $222.03.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 883.18% and a negative return on equity of 28.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 397.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.07) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -6.72 EPS for the current year.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing gene therapies for severe diseases and cancer. With its lentiviral-based gene therapy and gene editing capabilities, it has built an integrated product platform with various applications in these areas. The Company’s clinical programs in severe genetic diseases include its LentiGlobin product candidate to treat transfusion-dependent b-thalassemia and to treat severe sickle cell disease (SCD) and its Lenti-D product candidate to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD).

