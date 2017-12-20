Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Buys 5,135 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ffcm LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. ValuEngine upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Friday, November 3rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.55.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. ( MPW ) opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,156.45, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $14.22.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 39.95%. The firm had revenue of $176.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 126.32%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on investing in and owning net-leased healthcare facilities across the United States and selectively in foreign jurisdictions. The Company’s segment is its investments in healthcare real estate, including mortgage and other loans, as well as any equity investments in its tenants.

