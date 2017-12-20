Cornelia Connelly Marakovits Purchases 4,000 Shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) Stock

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Director Cornelia Connelly Marakovits purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.35 per share, with a total value of $253,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,403 shares in the company, valued at $468,980.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) opened at $65.15 on Wednesday. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.78 and a 12 month high of $76.79. The stock has a market cap of $3,910.00, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.77.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.06). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 75.87% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Taubman Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCO. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 121.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 47,576 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 50.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 14.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 608,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,221,000 after acquiring an additional 77,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 1.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

TCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Taubman Centers in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Taubman Centers in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cornelia Connelly Marakovits Purchases 4,000 Shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/cornelia-connelly-marakovits-purchases-4000-shares-of-taubman-centers-inc-tco-stock.html.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segment is focused on owning, developing and managing regional shopping centers. The Taubman Realty Group Limited Partnership (the Operating Partnership or TRG) is majority-owned partnership subsidiary of the Company that owns direct or indirect interests in all of its real estate properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.