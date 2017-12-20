Contrasting Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX) & BP Midstream Partners (BPMP)

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE: NBLX) and BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.9% of Noble Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Noble Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. BP Midstream Partners does not pay a dividend. Noble Midstream Partners pays out 50.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Noble Midstream Partners and BP Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Midstream Partners 0 2 6 0 2.75 BP Midstream Partners 0 4 2 0 2.33

Noble Midstream Partners presently has a consensus price target of $52.57, indicating a potential upside of 5.91%. BP Midstream Partners has a consensus price target of $20.80, indicating a potential upside of 15.04%. Given BP Midstream Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BP Midstream Partners is more favorable than Noble Midstream Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Noble Midstream Partners and BP Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Midstream Partners 55.83% 36.74% 24.51% BP Midstream Partners N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Noble Midstream Partners and BP Midstream Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Midstream Partners $160.72 million 7.17 $74.44 million $3.70 13.42 BP Midstream Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Noble Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than BP Midstream Partners.

Summary

Noble Midstream Partners beats BP Midstream Partners on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP is engaged in owning, operating, developing and acquiring a range of domestic midstream infrastructure assets. The Company’s areas of focus are in the area of Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin in Colorado and the Southern Delaware Basin position of the Permian Basin in Texas (Delaware Basin). Its segments include Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in White Cliffs and Other. The Gathering Systems segment includes crude oil, natural gas and produced water gathering, as well as crude oil treating. It holds interest in White Cliffs Pipeline L.L.C. (the White Cliffs Interest). The Investments in White Cliffs and Other segment includes activity associated with the White Cliffs Interest. As of December 31, 2016, the White Cliffs Pipeline system consisted of two 527-mile crude oil pipelines that extended from the DJ Basin to the Cushing, Oklahoma. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services for Noble Energy, Inc.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership formed by BP Pipelines (North America) Inc. The Company owns, operates, develops and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. It owns one onshore crude oil pipeline system, one onshore refined products pipeline system, one onshore diluent pipeline system, interests in four offshore crude oil pipeline systems and an interest in one offshore natural gas pipeline system. Its onshore crude oil, refined products and diluent pipelines include BP2 Pipeline, River Rouge Pipeline and Diamondback Pipeline. Its offshore crude oil and natural gas pipelines include Mars System, Caesar Pipeline, Cleopatra Pipeline, Proteus Pipeline and Endymion Pipeline.

