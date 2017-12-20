Contrasting Bill Barrett (BBG) and Petroquest Energy (PQ)

Bill Barrett (NYSE: BBG) and Petroquest Energy (NYSE:PQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Bill Barrett has a beta of 3.59, suggesting that its stock price is 259% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petroquest Energy has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bill Barrett and Petroquest Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bill Barrett $178.82 million 1.91 -$170.37 million ($1.61) -2.78 Petroquest Energy $66.67 million 0.52 -$90.89 million ($1.00) -1.62

Petroquest Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bill Barrett. Bill Barrett is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Petroquest Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Bill Barrett shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of Petroquest Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Bill Barrett shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Petroquest Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bill Barrett and Petroquest Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bill Barrett 1 6 6 0 2.38 Petroquest Energy 0 2 1 0 2.33

Bill Barrett presently has a consensus target price of $6.63, indicating a potential upside of 47.88%. Petroquest Energy has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 116.05%. Given Petroquest Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Petroquest Energy is more favorable than Bill Barrett.

Profitability

This table compares Bill Barrett and Petroquest Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bill Barrett -49.61% -7.59% -3.05% Petroquest Energy -17.75% N/A -10.55%

Summary

Bill Barrett beats Petroquest Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bill Barrett

Bill Barrett Corporation is an independent energy company that develops, acquires and explores for oil and natural gas resources. The Company’s assets and operations are located in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. It has over two areas of production: The Denver-Julesburg Basin (DJ Basin) and the Uinta Oil Program in the Uinta Basin. Its acreage positions in the DJ Basin are located in Colorado’s eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming. It had interests in 299 gross producing wells and served as an operator in 202 gross wells, as of December 31, 2016. The Uinta Basin is located in northeastern Utah. Uinta Basin’s estimated proved reserves are 21.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe). Uinta Basin has interests in approximately 240 gross producing wells. The Company serves as an operator in over 170 gross wells. The Uinta Oil Program includes over three areas of development located in the basin referred as Blacktail Ridge, Lake Canyon and East Bluebell.

About Petroquest Energy

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in exploratory, development and acquisition activities. The Company has approximately 30 gross exploratory wells and over 30 gross development wells. The Company has reserves in various areas, including East Texas, Gulf Coast Basin and Oklahoma Woodford. Its annual production from East Texas area is approximately 114.1 billions of cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe); Gulf Coast Basin is over 43.9 Bcfe, and Oklahoma Woodford is approximately 20.0 Bcfe. The net production from its East Texas assets averages over 30.4 millions of cubic feet equivalent (MMcfe) per day. Production from Gulf Coast Basin area totals approximately 37.8 MMcfe per day. The average daily production from its Oklahoma-Woodford properties totals over 25 MMcfe per day. The Company sells its oil and natural gas production under fixed or floating market contracts.

