Contrasting Baxter International (BAX) and Asante Solutions (PUMP)

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ: PUMP) and Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) are both medical equipment, supplies & distribution – nec companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Asante Solutions and Baxter International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asante Solutions 1 1 11 1 2.86 Baxter International 0 6 5 1 2.58

Asante Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $19.73, indicating a potential upside of Infinity. Baxter International has a consensus target price of $67.55, indicating a potential upside of 2.68%. Given Asante Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Asante Solutions is more favorable than Baxter International.

Profitability

This table compares Asante Solutions and Baxter International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asante Solutions -2,766.48% N/A -208.12% Baxter International 9.88% 15.00% 8.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.8% of Baxter International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Baxter International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Asante Solutions and Baxter International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asante Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Baxter International $10.16 billion 3.53 $4.97 billion $1.85 35.56

Baxter International has higher revenue and earnings than Asante Solutions.

Dividends

Baxter International pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Asante Solutions does not pay a dividend. Baxter International pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Baxter International beats Asante Solutions on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets. The Snap system also incorporates a technology that allows for auto-priming, whereby, without user intervention, the infusion tubing is automatically filled with insulin every time a new cartridge is inserted. The disposable pump body, which contains a fresh battery, is designed to be used for a week. The Company markets the Snap system through distributors of medical equipment and supplies to individuals with diabetes.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides renal and hospital products. The Company operates through two segments: Hospital Products and Renal. Its Hospital Products business manufactures sterile intravenous (IV) solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics and biosurgery products. The Renal business offers a portfolio to meet the needs of patients with end-stage renal disease, or irreversible kidney disease and acute kidney injuries, including technologies and therapies for peritoneal dialysis (PD), hemodialysis (HD), continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) and additional dialysis services. Its products are used by hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctors’ offices and by patients at home under physician supervision.

