Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Contourglobal (LON:GLO) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 310 ($4.17) price target on the stock.

WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/contourglobal-glo-now-covered-by-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

Contourglobal Company Profile

ContourGlobal plc is a United Kingdom-based company that develops, acquires, owns and operates wholesale power generation businesses. The Company is focused on operating a portfolio of 69 thermal and renewable power plants across Europe, Latin America and Africa. The Company’s segment includes Renewable Generation Group and Thermal Generation Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Contourglobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contourglobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.