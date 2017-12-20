Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.02

News articles about Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Consumer Portfolio Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the credit services provider an impact score of 44.3074094173601 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.07, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.91. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 17.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $109.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.39 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.09%. equities analysts anticipate that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPSS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, insider Curtis K. Powell sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $30,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Second Curve Capital Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $633,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,100 shares of company stock valued at $358,160. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc is a specialty finance company. The Company’s business is to purchase and service retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and by select independent dealers in the United States in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks and passenger vans.

