Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (CTO) CEO John P. Albright Sells 1,453 Shares of Stock

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) CEO John P. Albright sold 1,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $91,350.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN CTO) remained flat at $$62.79 during trading hours on Wednesday. 14,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,311. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. has a 12 month low of $49.73 and a 12 month high of $64.31.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Consolidated-Tomoka Land had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.03 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Consolidated-Tomoka Land’s payout ratio is 4.99%.

Several research firms recently commented on CTO. Zacks Investment Research raised Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. FBR & Co set a $80.00 price target on Consolidated-Tomoka Land and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

About Consolidated-Tomoka Land

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co is a real estate operating company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and managed 31 commercial real estate properties in 10 states in the United States. Its segments include Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, Golf Operations, and Agriculture and Other.

