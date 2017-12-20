ConocoPhillips (COP) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.25

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.25 and last traded at $54.25, with a volume of 8062339 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.68.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

The stock has a market cap of $64,860.00, a P/E ratio of 2,617.00, a PEG ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.27%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.06 per share, with a total value of $104,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,513.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,547,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,980,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,821,694 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,772,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197,896 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,497,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,066,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,774,835 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $693,462,000 after purchasing an additional 397,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 255.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,803,885 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $638,530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200,014 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

