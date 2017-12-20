Comparing Power One (PWER) & Tecogen (TGEN)

Power One (NASDAQ: PWER) and Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Power One alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Power One and Tecogen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power One 0 0 0 0 N/A Tecogen 0 1 2 0 2.67

Tecogen has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 593.33%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of Tecogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.5% of Tecogen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Power One and Tecogen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power One N/A N/A N/A $0.26 N/A Tecogen $24.49 million 2.52 -$1.09 million ($0.01) -250.00

Power One has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tecogen. Tecogen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power One, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Power One and Tecogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power One N/A N/A N/A Tecogen -0.72% -0.90% -0.54%

About Power One

Power-One, Inc. (Power-One), is a designer and manufacturer of inverters for the renewable energy industry. It makes alternating current/direct current (AC/DC) and direct current/ direct current (DC/DC) power supplies, converters, and power management products for the servers, storage, networking, network power systems and industrial markets. The Company operates in two business segments: Renewable Energy Solutions segment and Power Solutions segment. Renewable Energy Solutions offers inverters and accessories for the photovoltaic/solar and wind markets. The Power Solutions segment represents the Company’s products for AC/DC, DC/DC and digital power conversion, including power conversion products for data centers, such as servers, storage and networking, as well as telecom and industrial power conversion products. In July 2013, Power-One Inc. was acquired by ABB Ltd.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells and maintains cogeneration products, including combined heat and power (CHP), air conditioning systems and water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and supporting CHP products based on engines fueled by natural gas. The Company manufactures over three types of CHP products, such as cogeneration units that supply electricity and hot water, chillers that provide air-conditioning and hot water, and water heaters. Its commercial product line includes the InVerde, InVerde e+ and TECOGEN cogeneration units; TECOCHILL chillers; Ilios high-efficiency water heaters, and Ultera emissions control technology. Its customers include hospitals and nursing homes, hotels and motels, office and retail buildings, and military installations. Its cogeneration systems and chillers use the engine, the TecoDrive 7400 model.

Receive News & Ratings for Power One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.