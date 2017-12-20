Comparing Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) and Its Rivals

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: PK) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Hospitality REITs” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Park Hotels & Resorts to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Park Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. As a group, “Hospitality REITs” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.2% and pay out 154.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Park Hotels & Resorts and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Park Hotels & Resorts $2.73 billion $133.00 million N/A Park Hotels & Resorts Competitors $1.19 billion $144.77 million 47.48

Park Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Park Hotels & Resorts and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park Hotels & Resorts 93.04% 46.66% 25.91% Park Hotels & Resorts Competitors -34.86% 4.51% 2.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Park Hotels & Resorts and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park Hotels & Resorts 0 8 7 0 2.47 Park Hotels & Resorts Competitors 138 825 903 21 2.43

Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus price target of $35.62, suggesting a potential upside of 22.81%. As a group, “Hospitality REITs” companies have a potential upside of 6.60%. Given Park Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Park Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.1% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of shares of all “Hospitality REITs” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of shares of all “Hospitality REITs” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Park Hotels & Resorts beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is a lodging real estate company. The Company has a portfolio of hotels and resorts. The Company operates through ownership segment, which includes all of its hotel properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 67 hotels and resorts with over 35,000 rooms located in the United States and international markets. Its portfolio includes hotels in areas, such as New York City, Washington, D.C., Chicago, San Francisco and London; resorts in leisure destinations, including Hawaii, Orlando and Key West, and a range of properties adjacent to gateway airports, such as Los Angeles International, Chicago O’Hare, Boston Logan and Miami Airport, and select suburban locations. The Company’s brand affiliations include Conrad Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hampton by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Hilaton Garden Inn, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, and Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts.

