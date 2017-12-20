Comparing KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A (KCG) and GFI Group (GFIG)

KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A (NYSE: KCG) and GFI Group (OTCMKTS:GFIG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A and GFI Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A N/A N/A N/A $2.61 7.66 GFI Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.15) -41.07

GFI Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A and GFI Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A 0 3 0 0 2.00 GFI Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A is more favorable than GFI Group.

Profitability

This table compares KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A and GFI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A 16.25% 15.36% 3.35% GFI Group 6.53% 17.81% 3.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.4% of KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GFI Group has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A beats GFI Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A

KCG Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is an independent securities company offering investors a range of services designed to address trading needs across asset classes, product types and time zones. The Company combines technology with client service across market making, agency execution and venues. It has multiple access points to trade global equities, fixed income, currencies and commodities via voice or automated execution. The Company serves clients and operates in the markets through three primary businesses, which includes Market Making, Global Execution Services and Venues. In July 2013, the Company announced the completion of the merger whereby Knight Capital Group, Inc. and GETCO Holding Company, LLC had been combined as part of KCG Holdings, Inc.

About GFI Group

GFI Group Inc. is an intermediary and provider of trading technologies and support services to the global over-the-counter (OTC) and listed markets. The Company provides brokerage and trade execution services, clearing services, market data and trading platform and other software products to institutional customers. It has four segments: Americas Brokerage; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Brokerage; Asia Brokerage, and Clearing and Backed Trading. The Company’s brokerage operations provide brokerage services in four broad product categories: fixed income, financial, equity and commodity. The Company’s Clearing and Backed Trading segment offers clearing, risk management, settlement and other back-office services, as well as provides capital to start-up trading groups, small hedge funds, market-makers and individual traders. The Company is also engaged in cash bond and futures contracts brokerage services, clearing services and analytical and trading software businesses.

