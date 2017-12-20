Comparing Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) & PPG Industries (PPG)

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA) and PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Axalta Coating Systems has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PPG Industries has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Axalta Coating Systems and PPG Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axalta Coating Systems $4.07 billion 1.91 $41.80 million $0.29 110.17 PPG Industries $14.75 billion 2.00 $877.00 million $5.02 23.14

PPG Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Axalta Coating Systems. PPG Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axalta Coating Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Axalta Coating Systems and PPG Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axalta Coating Systems 1.46% 19.91% 4.30% PPG Industries 12.21% 27.85% 9.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Axalta Coating Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of PPG Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Axalta Coating Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of PPG Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Axalta Coating Systems and PPG Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axalta Coating Systems 1 7 8 0 2.44 PPG Industries 0 8 8 0 2.50

Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus target price of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.85%. PPG Industries has a consensus target price of $120.63, indicating a potential upside of 3.84%. Given Axalta Coating Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Axalta Coating Systems is more favorable than PPG Industries.

Dividends

PPG Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Axalta Coating Systems does not pay a dividend. PPG Industries pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PPG Industries has increased its dividend for 44 consecutive years.

Summary

PPG Industries beats Axalta Coating Systems on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of coatings systems primarily serving the transportation industry. The Company’s segments include Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. Through its Performance Coatings segment, the Company provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base. Through its Transportation Coatings segment, the Company provides coating technologies to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of light and commercial vehicles. The Performance Coatings segment serves various end markets, including refinish and industrial. The Company develops, markets and supplies a portfolio of coatings systems and color matching technologies. The Company also develops and supplies an array of coatings systems for a range of commercial applications, including heavy-duty truck (HDT), bus, rail and agricultural construction equipment (ACE).

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes a range of coatings and specialty materials. The Company has two segments: Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment includes the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, architectural businesses. The Industrial Coatings segment includes the automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM), industrial coatings, packaging coatings, coatings services and specialty coatings and materials businesses. The Company’s geographical segments include the United States, Canada, Western Europe, Latin America, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. The Company’s brands include PPG, GLIDDEN, COMEX, OLYMPIC, DULUX, SIKKENS, PPG PITTSBURGH PAINTS, MULCO, FLOOD, LIQUID NAILS, SICO, CIL, RENNER, TAUBMANS, WHITE KNIGHT, BRISTOL, HOMAX, DEKORAL, TRILAK, GORI, and BONDEX, among others.

